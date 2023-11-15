mississippi-st.’s-ramani-parker-(knee)-out-for-season

Mississippi State’s Ramani Parker will miss the remainder of the season with a left knee injury she suffered in the Bulldogs’ win over Southeastern Louisiana on Friday.

Coach Sam Purcell confirmed the season-ending injury following the team’s 87-26 win over New Orleans on Wednesday.

Parker, who followed Purcell to Mississippi State from Louisville after the 2021-22 season, averaged 4.8 points per game last season. She scored six points and had nine rebounds in the season-opener against Alcorn State.

Parker’s injury is expected to lead to more playing time for Nyayongah Gony and Quanirah Montague behind All-SEC center Jessika Carter, according to the Clarion Ledger. Gony had five points and three rebounds against New Orleans, while Montague had seven points and nine rebounds.

