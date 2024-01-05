missouri-all-american-rb-cody-schrader-enters-nfl-draft

Missouri star running back Cody Schrader, who set the school single-season record with 1,627 rushing yards this season, declared for the NFL draft on Thursday.

Schrader rushed for 14 touchdowns and earned first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors while helping Missouri to an 11-2 record. He was a consensus first-team All-American and finished eighth in Heisman Trophy balloting.

Schrader emerged as a star at Missouri the past two seasons after playing his four college campaigns at Division II Truman State.

"It was a dream of mine as a kid to be a Missouri Tiger," Schrader said in his announcement on social media. "I want to thank Coach Drink (Eliah Drinkwitz) and Coach Loop (running back coach Curtis Luper) for believing in me when no one else did and developing me, not only as a football player, but as a man."

Schader rushed for 745 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022 for the Tigers before breaking out big this season.

Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine and defensive lineman Nyles Gaddy also announced they were entering the NFL draft.

Abrams-Draine was a first-team All-SEC selection after intercepting four passes this season. He had seven overall in three seasons after focusing on defensive back. He arrived at Missouri as a receiver.

Gaddy played just one season at Missouri after playing two seasons at Jackson State. He had four sacks this season.

--Field Level Media

