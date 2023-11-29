Missouri ends Pitt’s home winning streak

Following a back-and-forth first half, Missouri took control for good early in the second and held on late for a 71-64 win at Pitt Tuesday night.

Sean East II scored 21 points and added five rebounds and four assists for the Tigers (6-2), while Noah Carter chipped in with 13 points and Tamar Bates 12.

The Panthers’ Blake Hinson finished with 22 points and five boards in the matchup, which was part of the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge. Carlton Carrington posted 13 points and seven rebounds and Ishmael Leggett added 10 points and seven boards.

Missouri answered the home team’s run early in the latter frame with one of its own, claiming a permanent advantage on Anthony Robinson II’s and-one with 15:31 to play. Pitt (5-2) had an 8-0 surge late — pulling within a bucket — but ultimately couldn’t get back even.

The lead changed hands 13 times with six ties in the contest’s first 20 minutes. After the Panthers had been up for more than seven minutes straight, Bates evened matters at 33 apiece with a trey at the 2:05 mark, then gave the Tigers the lead with a trip to the charity stripe nearly a minute later.

Carrington leveled the scoreboard momentarily, then East’s triple with 39 seconds to go provided Missouri a 38-35 lead at the break.

Over a 2:02 stretch early in the second frame, a 7-0 run powered in part by Carrington’s trey put Pitt back ahead 44-42. Then came Robinson’s traditional three-point play, a layup by Carter and a free throw make and jumper by East. That 8-0 charge forced a Panthers timeout.

Aidan Shaw’s dunk with 5:21 remaining made it 64-54 Tigers, but then the visitors went quiet for more than three minutes. The Panthers scored the next eight points, capped by Hinson’s 3-pointer. A Missouri timeout resulted in a Caleb Grill bucket that stemmed the tide.

For Pitt, the defeat broke a 10-game home win streak that dated back to last season. It marked the Tigers’ first win against an ACC team since 2013.

Pitt will begin conference play when it hosts Clemson Sunday afternoon. Missouri welcomes Wichita State the same day.

