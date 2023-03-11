Missouri extends Dennis Gates through 2028-29

missouri-extends-dennis-gates-through-2028-29

Missouri extended first-year men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates’ contract through the 2028-29 season.

The new deal bumps his annual salary from $2.5 million to $4 million next season, followed by annual increases of $100,000.

The school announced the deal Friday amid growing speculation linking Gates to vacancies at Georgetown and his alma mater California.

His buyout figure also increased to $25.5 million.

The Tigers (24-8) face No. 4 Alabama in the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals Saturday afternoon in Nashville.

Gates, 43, inherited a team that finished 12-21 last season under former coach Cuonzo Martin.

“Thank you to the Board of Curators, President Mun Choi and (athletic director) Desiree Reed-Francois for this opportunity to continue to lead Missouri basketball,” Gates said in a news release. “The city of Columbia is my home, my family loves it here and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. My staff has done a tremendous job of supporting my dream building on the great tradition of Mizzou. I’m proud to be a Tiger and to coach at this wonderful institution.”

Gates compiled a 50-40 record in three seasons at Cleveland State (2019-22) before taking over at Missouri.

–Field Level Media

You might be interested in

FLM Direct-Baller

Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: