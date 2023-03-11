missouri-extends-dennis-gates-through-2028-29

Missouri extended first-year men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates’ contract through the 2028-29 season.

The new deal bumps his annual salary from $2.5 million to $4 million next season, followed by annual increases of $100,000.

The school announced the deal Friday amid growing speculation linking Gates to vacancies at Georgetown and his alma mater California.

His buyout figure also increased to $25.5 million.

The Tigers (24-8) face No. 4 Alabama in the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals Saturday afternoon in Nashville.

Gates, 43, inherited a team that finished 12-21 last season under former coach Cuonzo Martin.

“Thank you to the Board of Curators, President Mun Choi and (athletic director) Desiree Reed-Francois for this opportunity to continue to lead Missouri basketball,” Gates said in a news release. “The city of Columbia is my home, my family loves it here and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. My staff has done a tremendous job of supporting my dream building on the great tradition of Mizzou. I’m proud to be a Tiger and to coach at this wonderful institution.”

Gates compiled a 50-40 record in three seasons at Cleveland State (2019-22) before taking over at Missouri.

–Field Level Media