MLS Soccer: Columbus Crew Host D.C. United in Eastern Conference Battle

March 4, 2023
    The Columbus Crew will host D.C. United in an early Eastern Conference match-up this Saturday, March 5th at 7:30 p.m. EST. Live coverage will be available via MLS Pass on Apple TV so subscribe today and watch all the games!

    With Columbus starting the season with a 0-1-0 record and D.C. United coming in with a 1-0-0 record, both teams will be looking to gain an early three points in the conference play. “A sold-out crowd of over 20,450 supporters waving flags, chanting, and cheering on the Black & Gold is anticipated.

    According to FANDUEL Sportsbook, the odds are in favor of the Columbus Crew, with a line of -172, while D.C. United is listed at +441, and a draw at +311. The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

    Last season, the Columbus Crew had a 10-8-16 overall record and a 7-4-6 record at home, scoring 46 goals and averaging 1.4 per game. Meanwhile, D.C. United went 7-21-6 overall and struggled on the road with a 3-12-2 record, scoring only 36 goals and recording a goal differential of -35.

    Several players will not be available for this early season match, but both teams are expected to cope as they continue to work on finding a preferred starting lineup.

    The Columbus Crew will be without Christian Ramirez due to injury, while D.C. United will be without Jacob Greene, Brendan Hines-Ike, Martin Rodriguez, and Derrick Williams.

