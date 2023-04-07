Montana State coach Danny Sprinkle leaves for Utah State

Utah State finalized a deal with Danny Sprinkle on Friday to make the former Montana State head man the new coach of the Aggies.

He replaces Ryan Odom, who departed for VCU after two seasons and one NCAA Tournament appearance.

“We are thrilled to announce Danny Sprinkle as Utah State’s new men’s basketball head coach,” athletic director Jerry Bovee said in a news release. “Danny checked all the boxes we were looking for as he is driven, energetic and motivated. He is also an excellent coach and proven recruiter. His skill set aligns perfectly with our mission of developing outstanding student-athletes on and off the basketball court, competing for conference championships and advancing to postseason play.”

Montana State qualified for the past two NCAA Tournaments and lost as a No. 14 seed in the first round both years. Still, it was a huge achievement for the Bobcats, who had most recently appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 1996. Montana State lost to No. 3 seed Kansas State in the first round of this year’s NCAA Tournament.

The Bobcats were 25-10 (15-3 Big Sky) in the 2022-23 season and 81-43 in all under Sprinkle, 46, who played at Montana State. That was his first head coaching job after 19 seasons as an assistant coach at three schools.

“I am extremely excited and humbled to be a part of Utah State basketball and the unbelievable tradition created by all the former players and coaches,” Sprinkle said in the news release. “I want to thank President (Noelle) Cockett and Jerry Bovee for their belief in me. As for the Spectrum, it is one of the best home-court atmospheres in the country, and I can’t wait to work with The HURD and get that place rocking.”

The Aggies finished last season at 26-9 (13-5 Mountain West) and lost to the No. 7 seed Missouri in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Sprinkle will need to get to work rebuilding the roster. Since Odom’s departure, three starters — leading scorer Steven Ashworth, Max Shulga and Sean Bairstow — entered the transfer portal.

–Field Level Media