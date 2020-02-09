February 11, 2020
Wendell Moore Jr. of Duke
Leads

Moore, Jones Help No. 7 Duke Stun North Carolina In OT

Sports Deskby Sports Desk

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Sporting Alert — Wendell Moore Jr. delivered the game-winning shot for No. 7 Duke to stun North Carolina 98-96 in overtime time in an exciting rivalry game on Saturday night.

The freshman, who finished with a double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, reacted first to scored on a putback as time expired, following an off-balance jumper missed attempt by Tre Jones.

Duke trailed 13 points in the final 4 1/2 minutes of regulation, but rallied to force overtime with Jones hit a big-time jumper on a challenged at the buzzer.

The Blue Devils (20-3, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) collected 28 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals from Jones, while Cassius Stanley added 22 points and six rebounds.

According to ESPN Stats and Information, Jones is the first player to finish “with 28 points, five rebounds and five assists in the Duke-UNC rivalry since Michael Jordan on Jan. 22, 1983.”

Vernon Carey Jr. ended with 18 points and six boards before fouling out late the second half for Duke, which shot 42.5 percent from the field.

Cole Anthony scored 24 points with 11 rebounds to lead North Carolina (10-13, 3-9), which was in total control of this game until the final two minutes of regulation when the visitors took over.

The Tar Heels dominated the boards 51-42 and 52.2 percent from the floor, but missed key free throws down the stretch and failed to make clutch plays to close.

Sports Desk

One of SportingAlert.com main contributors and associated staff member. Focus on presenting the best possible news, views and reviews from college and pro sporting events all across the globe.

View all posts by Sports Desk →

You might also like

Mario Balotelli

Liverpool Set To Give Mario Balotelli A Second Chance

IAAF World U20 Championships Tampere 2018

IAAF World U20 Championships Tampere 2018 Day 1 Schedule, Stream

Houston Cougars college football

Ward Jr., No. 6 Houston Beat Cincinnati: Week 3 Score

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Show Buttons
Hide Buttons