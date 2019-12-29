December 29, 2019
Isaiah Moss of Kansas
College Men

No. 5 Kansas Pulls Away For 72-56 Road Win Over Stanford

STANFORD, Calif., Sporting Alert – Isaiah Moss scored 17 points from a reserve role and No. 5 Kansas rally to pull away in the second half and beat Stanford 72-56 on Sunday.

Moss, the Iowa transfer Isaiah who is averaging seven points per game, was reaching double-digit scoring for only the third time this season.

He shot 6-of-12 from the floor overall and made four 3-pointers for Kansas, which improved to 95-13 after a loss under coach Bill Self.

Sophomores Devon Dotson and Ochai Agbaji each scored 14 points for the Jayhawks (10-2), while Marcus Garrett had a balanced outing with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists in the win.

Senior big man Udoka Azubuike grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds for Kansas, which shot 46.6 percent from the field overall and made nine of its 22 attempts from 3-pointers for 40.9 percent from that range.

“Both teams were so inept offensively that I’m sure it was a hard game for a lot of people to watch the first half, but we did defend and rebound,” Kansas coach Self said.

Oscar da Silva led Stanford with 19 points, but also turned the ball over eight times.

Tyrell Terry was the only other player for Cardinal (11-2) to reach double figures in scoring with 10 points.

“We’re trying to build up the schedule and put ourselves in the best position possible,” said Stanford coach Jerod Haase after his team’s final game of the four-year agreement against his former school.

“It’s good to get national exposure and play a national brand like Kansas, but I also feel like we’re building a foundation here that we will be a national brand for Stanford basketball moving forward as well.”

Sunday’s win saw Kansas City bouncing back from the defeat to then-No. 18 Villanova last Saturday.

Stanford had its four-game winning streak snapped.

UP NEXT

Kansas will play hosts to West Virginia on Thursday night in its Big 12 Conference opener.

Stanford will also be a host when it welcomes California on Thursday night in its Pac-12 Conference opener.

