Mountain West finalizes agreement with Oregon State, Washington State

The Mountain West Conference, Oregon State, Washington State and the Pac-12 have reached a football scheduling an agreement for the 2024 season.

The MWC announced the agreement on Friday.

Next season, the 12 Mountain West teams will play seven games against conference opponents plus one against either Oregon State or Washington State. The Beavers and Cougars were looking to fill out their schedules next season, when 10 schools leave the Pac-12 for other conferences.

“This is a unique and unprecedented opportunity for Oregon State and Washington State to play against highly competitive Mountain West football programs in 2024,” Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez said in a news release. “The scheduling agreement will expand the Mountain West footprint and enhance our national brand, while providing our student-athletes with new opportunities, all in line with our strategic priorities. The scheduling agreement strengthens the league’s non-conference schedules, and we look forward to having Oregon State and Washington State be a part of the 2024 slate.”

The two remaining Pac-12 schools will not be eligible to play for the Mountain West championship, and results will not count toward the conference standings.

The Mountain West did not release any contract terms, but a report from Yahoo Sports this week said the conference would receive a fee of about $14 million for its part in the scheduling agreement.

At this time, the scheduling partnership applies only to football. Yahoo reported talks are in progress for a potential scheduling agreement for men’s and women’s basketball, and the two Pac-12 schools are discussing affiliate memberships with leagues for other sports.

The Mountain West consists of Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State and Wyoming. Hawaii is a participant in football.

UNLV (9-3, 6-2 MWC) will host Boise State (7-5, 6-2) on Saturday in the Mountain West championship game.

–Field Level Media