NAIA Men’s Basketball: College of Idaho routs LSU Shreveport (La.) 98-50

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (News Wire) – Charles Elzie scored a career-best 25 points, leading the College of Idaho to a 98-50 win over LSU Shreveport (La.) at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo. on Monday, March 13, in the 2023 Annual NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship. Full Box Score

Elzie, who generally averages just over 10 points per game, shot an impressive 9 of 15 from the field, including three 3-pointers, while also contributing four rebounds and four steals. – Read more: NCAA Tournament March Madness Schedule, TV Channels on March 23

The Yotes, who entered the tournament as the top seed, improved their record to 33-1, with Samaje Morgan scoring 12 points and Drew Wyman and Tyler Robinett contributing 11 and 10 points, respectively, off the bench.

Although Jalen Brooks paced LSU Shreveport with 18 points and eight rebounds, the Alexandria bracket champions struggled to score, with Brooks being the only Pilot player to score in double-figures. LSU Shreveport shot just 26.7% from the field and made only three of their 19 attempts from beyond the arc.

LSU Shreveport was outrebounded by the Yotes 49-33 and led in the assist column 21-8, which helped to play a big part in the superior performance by the College of Idaho.

Caden Handran contributed nine rebounds and eight points, Jake O’Neil finished with seven points and six boards, Tyler Harris had six points and six rebounds, and Paul Wilson chipped in with seven rebounds for College of Idaho.

The victory advances the Yotes to the next round of the tournament, where they will face the winner of the matchup between William Carey University and Cumberlands (Ky.).