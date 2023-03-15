NAIA Men’s Basketball Quarterfinals: How to watch Day 3 Your Ultimate Guide

Don't miss the excitement as the underdogs take on top-ranked teams at the 2023 NAIA Men's Basketball National Championship for spots in the semifinals!

College of Idaho NAIA Men's Basketball 2023 Championship
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (March 15) — The Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo. will host the quarterfinal matchups of the 2023 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship Final Site on Wednesday, March 15. Among the competing teams are three No. 1 seeds – College of Idaho, Grace (Ind.), and Arizona Christian.

The tournament’s top overall seeded team, College of Idaho, dominated LSU Shreveport (La.) in a 98-50 win on Monday. They will aim to progress past Tougaloo (Miss.), seeded No. 6, in their upcoming matchup at 2:00 p.m. ET. Tougaloo (Miss.) topped No. 10 St. Thomas (Fla.) 74-68 in their opening game of the tournament.

Arizona Christian, also a No. 1 seed, and Grace (Ind.), another No. 1 seed, will also compete on Wednesday after their wins over No. 4 Morningside (Iowa) 85-63 and No. 5 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 86-67, respectively.

The four quarterfinal matchups are expected to be exciting, with each team fighting for a place in the semifinals. The matchups and their scheduled ET start times are:

2023 NAIA Men’s Basketball National ChampionshipQuarterfinals Matchups | March 15, 2023

Fans can expect an action-packed day at the 2023 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship Final Site as the remain eight teams go head-to-head in the quarterfinals.

