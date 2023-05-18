Nashville SC 2-1 Inter Miami: Mukhtar and MacNaughton on target

Hany Mukhtar and Lukas MacNaughton scored as Nashville SC extended their unbeaten run to seven matches with a 2-1 victory over Inter Miami. Mukhtar provided a brilliant assist for Picault's opener in the 33rd minute, before heading home his first MLS goal in the 49th.

Dixon Arroyo pulled a goal back for Miami in the 93rd minute, but it was not enough to prevent the hosts from claiming all three points.

Nashville dominated the first half, controlling 67% of possession and not conceding a shot from Miami. The visitors also didn't manage a touch within Nashville's penalty area before the break.

Nashville took the lead in the 33rd minute when Mukhtar cut inside from the left and played a delightful through ball to Picault, who fired past Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman.

The hosts doubled their lead just five minutes into the second half when MacNaughton headed home from close range after a cross from Shaq Moore.

Miami pulled a goal back in the dying seconds when Arroyo headed home from a corner, but it was not enough to prevent Nashville from claiming the victory.

The win moves Nashville up to third in the Eastern Conference, while Miami remain in 10th place.

These sides will meet again on Tuesday in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup.

Key moments

33' - Nashville take the lead. Mukhtar plays a delightful through ball to Picault, who fires past Marsman.

49' - Nashville double their lead. MacNaughton heads home from close range after a cross from Moore.

93' - Inter Miami pull a goal back. Arroyo heads home from a corner.

Man of the match

Hany Mukhtar. The Nashville midfielder was a constant threat throughout the match and provided a brilliant assist for Picault's opener.

What next?

Nashville will face Charlotte on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium, while Inter Miami will play against Orlando City at DRV PNK Stadium.