NBA and ESPN schedule on April 5; What games are on tonight?

The NBA schedule for tonight, Wednesday, April 5, as well as the live ESPN schedule. Eight games are slated for tonight, including the all-Eastern Conference clash between the Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks and Western Conference showdown between the LA Lakers at the LA Clippers.

The night’s schedule begins at 7:00 pm ET with two games, as the Brooklyn Nets make the trip to take on the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks travel to face the Indiana Pacers.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks will entertain the Chicago Bulls, live on ESPN and streaming on WatchESPN, while the Boston Celtics welcome the Toronto Raptors and the Atlanta Hawks welcome the Washington Wizards at the same time.

Elsewhere on the ESPN schedule tonight, the Los Angeles Clippers will clash with the LA Lakers in a crucial game in the race for a playoff spot. This game is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. and is also streaming on the WatchESPN and the ESPN App.

NBA SCHEDULE TONIGHT – Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Brooklyn Nets at Detroit Pistons, 7:00 p.m.

New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 7:00 p.m.

Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 p.m. ESPN and WatchESPN

Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m.

Sacramento Kings at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:00 p.m. ESPN and WatchESPN