NBA Result today: Brooklyn holds off Utah for 111-110 win

BROOKLYN, NY – The Brooklyn Nets narrowly defeated the Utah Jazz with a score of 111-110 in a close game held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Sunday, April 2.

The key players for the Brooklyn Nets were Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Nic Claxton. Bridges scored 32 points, secured seven rebounds, and made three steals, while Johnson contributed 18 points and six rebounds for the Nets.

Meanwhile, Dinwiddie added 17 points, with 12 assists, and grabbed four rebounds, and Claxton finished with 14 points, and seven rebounds for Brooklyn, which made 38 of its 86 field goal attempts, shooting at an accuracy of 44.2% from the floor.

For the Jazz, Talen Horton-Tucker led the way with 32 points and eight assists on 12-25 shooting. Lauri Markkanen had 23 points and nine rebounds, while Ochai Agbaji scored 19 points in th defeat.

Kris Dunn scored 13 points off the bench on 5-7 shooting for the Jazz, who shot 44% on 40 of 91 shooting from the field.

At halftime, the Nets held a lead of eleven points with a score of 53-42 and went up by as many as 23 points in the fourth quarter.

However, Utah battled back late in the fourth quarter but fell just short of the target as the Jazz went on to win their third game in a row, while the Jazz had dropped two straight.