NBA result tonight: Magic beat Timberwolves, 127-120; watch highlight, five players ejected

Five players were ejected as the Orlando Magic dominated the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-120 in an NBA result on Friday night.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Orlando Magic were on fire last night as they dominated the Minnesota Timberwolves with a final score of 127-120. The game was filled with intense energy and a bit of drama as a fight broke out between the two teams, resulting in five-player ejections.

Magic’s Bench Propelled them to Victory

Reserve players Cole Anthony and Moritz Wagner stepped up and delivered outstanding performances, scoring 20 and 19 points, respectively. The Magic’s bench contributed a total of 72 points to the game, making a significant impact on the outcome of the contest.

Bol Bol, another reserve player, added 14 points to the Magic’s score as the visitors shot 52.9% on 45 of 85 shooting.

Brawl Erupts on Court

In the late third quarter, a fight broke out in front of the Orlando bench between Minnesota guard Austin Rivers and Magic center Mo Bamba. Rivers threw punches at Bamba in a tussle that soon escalated to include other players on the court.

Eventually, Rivers, Jaden McDaniels, and Taurean Prince were ejected from the game for the Timberwolves, while Bamba and Jalen Suggs were tossed for Orlando. – Read more: NBA results of Jan. 31 and the NBA schedule for Feb. 1; Winners and Losers

Strong Defense Leads to Magic’s Success

The Magic started the day ranked 23rd in the NBA in defensive rating, but their youth and length challenged Minnesota, particularly budding star Anthony Edwards. Despite Edwards’ recent success, scoring at least 25 points in seven straight games, he struggled in this game, shooting only 5 of 15 from the field and 1 for 7 from 3-point territory.

Minnesota’s Struggles

The Timberwolves shot 46% from the field and committed 20 turnovers, leading to 26 points for Orlando. D’Angelo Russell had a decent game, scoring 29 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win for his team. Rudy Gobert also had a decent performance, scoring 15 points.

Key Players Out Due to Injury and Ejection

The Timberwolves were already struggling with the loss of forward Kyle Anderson due to injury, but the ejections of Rivers, McDaniels, and Prince made the game even more difficult for them. On the Magic side, Wendell Carter Jr. was held out due to a right plantar fascia strain, but Bamba stepped up in his place and had 11 points.

Up Next for the Magic and the Timberwolves

The Magic will be facing the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, while the Timberwolves will be hosting the Denver Nuggets. Both teams will be looking to bounce back from this intense battle and secure a win in their next game.