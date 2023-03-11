NBA results and scores last night – March 10

NBA scores and results from the games that were played on Friday, 10 March. The night’s schedule featured wins for the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, and the Miami Heat, while the San Antonio Spurs stunned the Denver Nuggets.

Embiid Leads 76ers to Comeback Victory Over Trail Blazers

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid came up clutch with a fadeaway jumper from the foul line with just 1.1 seconds left on the clock, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a dramatic 120-119 comeback victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Embiid led the charge with an outstanding 39-point performance, including the game-winner that gave Philadelphia their first lead of the game. The 76ers were down by as much as 21 points in the first half, but Embiid refused to let his team lose, shaking off a double-team from Jusuf Nurkic and Damian Lillard to sink the shot.

Despite struggling from the floor, James Harden added 19 points for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey and DeAnthony Melton chipped in with 13 points apiece to help Philadelphia win their fourth straight game.

Anfernee Simons put up a valiant effort for Portland, scoring 34 points on 8-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc. Jeremi Grant also had a strong showing with 24 points, while Lillard contributed 22 points.

The Blazers had a chance to win the game with a last-second attempt after a timeout, but their inbound play was tipped away and Lillard’s shot came too late after the buzzer.

LA Lakers Overcome Raptors with Impressive Team Performance

LOS ANGELES — D’Angelo Russell made a triumphant return after missing six games due to injury, scoring 28 points and dishing out nine assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 122-112 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

The Lakers extended their impressive recent surge, winning for the seventh time in their last nine games. Russell was the catalyst, but he had plenty of help, with Dennis Schröder adding 23 points and seven assists. Austin Reaves put up 18 points, while Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt each scored 16 points.

Anthony Davis had a quiet night, scoring only eight points and grabbing nine rebounds. However, he sealed the win with his only field goal of the second half with just 46 seconds left on the clock.

Scottie Barnes put up a career-high 32 points for the Raptors, with 20 of those coming in the second half. O.G. Anunoby was also impressive, making his first 11 shots and scoring 31 points. However, it wasn’t enough to stop the Lakers, who extended their recent dominance over Toronto.

Hawks Hold Off Wizards for Win

WASHINGTON — Trae Young led the Atlanta Hawks to a crucial 114-107 victory over the Washington Wizards, scoring 28 points and hitting a key 3-pointer with just 1:17 remaining to help his team hold on for the win.

The Hawks won in Washington for the second time in three days in what could be a preview of a play-in round matchup in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta currently sits in eighth place, with the Wizards just half a game ahead of Chicago for the tenth spot.

Bradley Beal led the way for the Wizards with 27 points, but his attempt for a quick 2-pointer came up empty when they were down by only three points. Dejounte Murray made two free throws for Atlanta with just 12.7 seconds left, and the Hawks closed out the game from there.

Kristaps Porzingis also had a solid outing for Washington, adding 22 points to the team’s total.

Heat Overcome Cavaliers in Second Half Rally

MIAMI — Jimmy Butler’s 33 points and Tyler Herro’s 25 led the Miami Heat in a stunning comeback, as they rallied from a 14

-point deficit in the second half to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-115.

Bam Adebayo added 19 points, while Max Strus scored 14 points to help Miami split a two-game home set with the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell was the leading scorer of the game, dropping 42 points for Cleveland, with Isaac Okoro and Caris LeVert contributing 16 points each. Evan Mobley added 12 points for the Cavaliers.

The win keeps Miami in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, while Cleveland fell 3.5 games behind Philadelphia in the race for the No. 3 spot.

Nets Win in Overtime Thriller Against Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS — Mikal Bridges had another outstanding performance, scoring 34 points to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a thrilling 124-123 overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 29 points and 11 assists, while Cam Johnson recovered from a hit to the face to score 15 points and grab eight rebounds. Royce O’Neale also made a significant contribution off the bench, adding 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Anthony Edwards led the way for Minnesota with 32 points, but missed several crucial shots down the stretch. Rudy Gobert had his best game since being acquired by the Timberwolves in the offseason, scoring 26 points.

Spurs Stun Nuggets with Impressive Performance

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs overcame a sensational performance from Nikola Jokic, who scored 37 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 11 assists, to secure a 128-120 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Keldon Johnson led the way for San Antonio with 23 points, while Doug McDermott added 20 points and Jeremy Sochan scored 19 points. The Spurs shot 54% from the field, demonstrating a balanced effort with their entire roster available for the first time in several games.

Jamal Murray contributed 24 points for Denver, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Spurs, who secured a crucial victory in their quest for a playoff spot.

Friday’s NBA results