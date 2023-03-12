NBA results last night and the schedule today, March 12

Who is playing in the NBA today? When and where are the games scheduled? What were the results from the previous night’s games? All the answers are below in this NBA recap and preview.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) continues its action-packed weekend with six games scheduled for Sunday, March 12. Fans can look forward to a thrilling day of basketball as teams battle it out on the court. Below are the details of each game, including start times and matchups.

Additionally, the NBA provided a showcase of impressive results from last night’s games, which saw dominant performances from top teams like the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, and Golden State Warriors.

In particular, the Clippers delivered a convincing win over the New York Knicks with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George shining. Leonard, who led the game with 38 points, was complemented by George’s contribution of 22 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics triumphed over the Atlanta Hawks, thanks to an outstanding performance from Jayson Tatum. Tatum delivered a staggering 34 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists, while Trae Young played an excellent game for the Hawks, finishing with 35 points and 13 assists.

Other notable results from Saturday include the Golden State Warriors’ thrilling overtime victory against the Milwaukee Bucks, with Stephen Curry scoring 36 points for the Warriors, and the Sacramento Kings’ win over the Phoenix Suns, led by Malik Monk’s 18 points.

Here are the NBA scores from Saturday, March 11:

Los Angeles Clippers 106, New York Knicks 95

Utah Jazz 119, Charlotte Hornets 111

Indiana Pacers 121, Detroit Pistons 115

Orlando Magic 126, Miami Heat 114, OT

Boston Celtics 134, Atlanta Hawks 125

Memphis Grizzlies 112, Dallas Mavericks 108

Chicago Bulls 119, Houston Rockets 111

Oklahoma City Thunder 110, New Orleans Pelicans 96

Golden State Warriors 125, Milwaukee Bucks 116, OT

Sacramento Kings 128, Phoenix Suns 119

Looking ahead, here are the six games scheduled for Sunday, March 12:

Brooklyn Nets at Denver Nuggets, 3:30 p.m.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Charlotte Hornets, 5 p.m.

Washington Wizards at Philadelphia 76ers, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs, 7 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m.

New York Knicks at Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m.

It’s set to be another exciting day of NBA action, so be sure to tune in and catch all the action!