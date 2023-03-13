NBA results last night, March 12; Knicks beat LA Lakers

LOS ANGELES (March 12) – Julius Randle scored 33 points in a bounce-back performance, RJ Barrett got 20 of his 30 points in the second half, and the New York Knicks snapped their three-game losing streak with a 112-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. The latest NBA results and scores last night.

Immanuel Quickley also had 15 points as the Knicks (40-30) survived a late rally by the Lakers to salvage a weekend split in Los Angeles without second-leading scorer Jalen Brunson, who has a bruised left foot. Isaiah Hartenstein grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds, for New York, which shot 47.7% from the field.

“We did enough to win, and the tone was set at the beginning by Julius,” New York coach Tom Thibodeau said. “It gave us the confidence that, you know, ‘We’re here.’

NBA results last night – Sunday’s March 12

Brooklyn Nets 122, beat Denver Nuggets 120

Cleveland Cavaliers 114, Charlotte Hornets 108

Philadelphia 76ers 112, beat Washington Wizards 96

Oklahoma City Thunder 102, beat San Antonio 90

New Orleans Pelicans 127, beat Portland Trail Blazers 110

New York Knicks 112, beat Los Angeles Lakers 108

“… We have a very young team, so when you have a young team and Julius is just going into his prime, the only way they’re going to get better is by working. If they’re not working, they’re not going to get better.”

D’Angelo Russell finished with a season-high 33 points and eight assists despite managing just two points in the fourth quarter for the Lakers, whose three-game winning streak ended with only their fourth loss in 12 games since the trade deadline.

Los Angeles scored eight straight points down the stretch, trimming New York’s lead to two points on Dennis Schroder’s layup with 19.3 seconds left. After the Lakers committed a foul to stop the clock, former LA player guard Josh Hart converted a pair of free throws to secure the road victory for the Knicks.

Anthony Davis had 17 points and 16 rebounds, but the Lakers fell behind during an erratic shooting performance by three starters.

Los Angeles got 43 combined points from the only four bench players used by coach Darvin Ham.

Meanwhile, Malik Beasley, Troy Brown Jr., and Jarred Vanderbilt were a combined 5 for 23, missing 14 of their 16 3-point attempts.

“That one hurt for us,” Russell said. “We were battling, trying to do everything we could. Couldn’t get enough rebounds, enough stops. Making those shots just didn’t go our way, I guess. Can’t pinpoint anything, really. It’s tough.”

Los Angeles, which is 33-35 overall on the season, dropped to 4-3 during the latest injury absence for LeBron James, who missed his seventh straight game with a sore right foot.