NBA results on Feb. 3 and the schedule today (Feb.4)

The NBA results from last night (Friday 3) and the schedule for today (Saturday 4). On Friday night, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Orlando Magic were among the winners, while the Boston Celtics hammered by the Phoenix Suns.

Buddy Hield leading the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds and six assists for the Pacers, and Myles Turner ended with 14 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

Harrison Barnes finished with 23 points for the Kings in the loss.

Meanwhile, Boston Celtics, who have the NBA best record, were beaten 106-94 by the Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic secured a 127-120 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, while the Portland Trail Blazers beat Washington Wizards 124-116.

The NBA schedule today will see the Washington Wizards aiming to bounce back from Friday’s defeat to Portland when they visit Brooklyn Nets, who are dealing with their own worries after multiply reports this week claimed that star guard Kyrie Irving has asked for a trade.

In other games, the Los Angeles Lakers are at New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns will look for back to back wins when they take on the Detroit Pistons, while the Los Angeles Clippers are at New York Knicks, the Miami Heat visit the Milwaukee Bucks and the Golden State Warriors welcome the Dallas Mavericks.

NBA Results Last Night

Friday’s Games – Feb. 4

Indiana Pacers 107, beat Sacramento Kings 104

Portland Trail Blazers 124, beat Washington Wizards 116

Detroit Pistons 118, beat Charlotte Hornets 112

Phoenix Suns 106, beat Boston Celtics 94

Philadelphia 76ers 137, beat San Antonio Spurs 125

Toronto Raptors 117, beat Houston Rockets 111

Orlando Magic 127, beat Minnesota Timberwolves 120

Atlanta Hawks 115, beat Utah Jazz 108

NBA Schedule Today

Saturday’s Games – Feb. 4

Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans, 6 p.m.

Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at New York Knicks, 7 p.m.

Phoenix Suns at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.

Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m.