NBA results yesterday: James scores 46pts, but Clippers rout Lakers

The Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak to three with a comfortable 133-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard led the way for the Clippers with 27 and 25 points respectively, while LeBron James scored a game-high 46 points in the defeat for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite James’ impressive performance, it wasn’t enough to keep up with the Clippers, who shot an impressive 60.7% on 51-84 shooting and outrebounded the Lakers 47-32.

George and Leonard also contributed nine rebounds apiece, with George adding four assists, and Leonard finishing with two steals and two blocks. Norman Powell chipped in with 22 points and connected on four 3-pointers, while Reggie Jackson finished with 19 points and five assists for the Clippers (26-24).

Los Angeles Clippers beat Los Angeles Lakers box score

LeBron James made a career-high nine 3-pointers and shot 16 of 29 from the field with eight rebounds and seven assists, but the Lakers were never able to catch up after slipping behind by 23 points and ultimately lost the game.

”I was able to make a few shots tonight and try to help us stay in the game,” LeBron said. ”But the Clippers, they are really good. Exceptionally good when they’re shooting the 3-ball, and tonight they did that.”

James also contributed to his chase of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record with his 101st 40-point game, including the postseason. He trails Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points) by just 177 points now.

Russell Westbrook and Thomas Bryant also had 17 and 15 points respectively. The Lakers were 42 of 95 from the floor for 44.2%.

”I’ve got to this place by not even thinking about it,” added James. ”Just being in the moment, trying to play the game the right way. Even tonight, as well as I shot the ball, I was still trying to distribute to my guys, to make sure they felt some type of rhythm. That’s just always how I’ve played the game.”

The Los Angeles Clippers, meanwhile, lead 77-54 at halftime and never trailed, largely because they connected on a season-high 15 3-pointers in the first half. The 77 points in the first half were a season-high for Tyronn Lue’s team.

The Clippers and Lakers had a 50-50 split in points in the paint and an 11-11 split in fast break points, while Lakers had a 16-7 advantage in 2nd chance points and Clippers dominated bench points, 53-37.

”(LeBron) had a great shooting game, but we weathered the storm,” Lue said. ”When they cut (the lead) to 10 and LeBron is on fire like that … we just tried to take everyone else out and make him go one-on-one.”

In the game, the Los Angeles Clippers had some injury concerns as Marcus Morris left the game with bruised ribs. His concerns added to John Wall who missed his sixth straight game with an abdominal injury, and Luke Kennard, who skipped his ninth straight game with a calf injury.

The Lakers could get Anthony Davis back Wednesday after he missed his 20-game with a right foot injury.

After the impressive win, the Clippers will now host the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night, the same time LeBron James and the LA Lakers will host on Wednesday night.

In other results, the Miami Heat edged the Boston Celtics 98-95, Nikola Jokic returned to help the Denver Nuggets to a 99-98 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, while the Washington Wizards took a 127-126 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

NBA scores and results yesterday

Tuesday’s Games – Jan. 24

Indiana Pacers 116, Chicago Bulls 110

New York Knicks 105, Cleveland Cavaliers 103

Miami Heat 98, Boston Celtics 95

Denver Nuggets 99, New Orleans Pelicans 98

Washington Wizards 127, Dallas Mavericks 126

Phoenix Suns 128, Charlotte Hornets97

L.A. Clippers 133, L.A. Lakers 115