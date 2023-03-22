NBA schedule for tonight, March 21

ORLANDO, FL (March 21) — The NBA schedule for Tuesday, March 21, features six games as teams push for a spot in the postseason playoffs in their respective conferences. For all the live scoreboard updates, tip-off times, and GameCast, please visit ESPN Scores. Please also use the links to check out the in-game video highlights and box scores. [Click Here]

The night kicks off with the Orlando Magic hosting the Washington Wizards at the Amway Center at 7:00 p.m. ET. Both teams are in need of a win, with Washington sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a 32-39 record and Orlando in 13th place with a 29-43 record.

At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center, while the Atlanta Hawks welcome the Detroit Pistons at the State Farm Arena in Georgia. Brooklyn enters the game against Cleveland on a three-game losing streak and sits sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers, who have a record of 45-28, have won three of their last four games and six of their last eight games overall and come into the game as the favorite, according to SportsBooks.

In other games on the NBA schedule tonight, the already-eliminated San Antonio Spurs will travel to New Orleans to face the Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. The late games will see the Eastern Conference’s second-place team, the Boston Celtics, go to the Sacramento Kings for a 10:00 p.m. tip-off, while the Los Angeles Clippers will host fellow Western Conference rivals, the Oklahoma City Thunder, at 10:30 p.m.

The playoffs are just around the corner, and teams will be looking to secure their spot in the postseason. With the regular season coming to a close, every game counts, and teams will be pushing harder than ever to secure a victory.

As the race to the playoffs heats up, fans can expect to see some intense games and thrilling moments on the court. With so much at stake, every team will be looking to give it their all and come out on top.

Tuesday’s NBA Schedule of Games