NBA schedule today, live tv channels and stream

The following is the NBA schedule today list, along with the games broadcasting and streaming live on ESPN and WatchESPN on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

There are three games tipping off at 7:00 pm ET, including the clash between the New York Knicks and the Charlotte Hornet, while there are two games streaming live on ESPN and WatchESPN.com tonight.

You can watch the featured matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at the FedExForum, starting at 7:30 pm ET live on ESPN and WatchESPN.

Tonight, Brooklyn (38-34, eighth in the Eastern Conference) will be putting its three-game road win streak on the line against Memphis (49-23, second in the Western Conference), which is 24-10 on their home court.

The other game broadcasting and streaming live on ESPN tonight is the Philadelphia 76ers vs the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 pm ET.

LA Lakers announced earlier today that LeBron James will be rested, or he’s ruled out of the game against the 76ers because of soreness in his left knee.

James leads the NBA averaging this season at 30.0 points per game so no one will expect the Lakers to get much out of tonight’s game without his services.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 20-17 on their home court and have allowed 114.1 points to opponents, according to Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Miami Heat will host the Golden State Warriors who announced that Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Otta Porter Jr. will not play.

NBA Schedule today and Live TV and Streaming

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

MATCHUP TIME TV

New York @ Charlotte 7:00 PM

Atlanta @ Detroit 7:00 PM

Sacramento @ Indiana 7:00 PM

Utah @ Boston 7:30 PM

Golden State @ Miami 7:30 PM

Brooklyn @ Memphis 7:30 PM | ESPN and WatchESPN

Phoenix @ Minnesota 8:00 PM

Orlando @ Oklahoma City 8:00 PM

Houston @ Dallas 8:30 PM

Philadelphia @ Los Angeles 10:00 PM | ESPN and WatchESPN

San Antonio @ Portland 10:00 PM