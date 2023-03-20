NBA schedule tonight on March 20, game times, and live gamecast

The NBA schedule for Monday, March 20, 2023, features six games with playoff implications, and one of the featured matchups on the night will see the Philadelphia 76ers host the Chicago Bulls. The game tips off at 7 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

The 76ers come into the game with an eight-game winning streak, and they have a 29-15 record against Eastern Conference opponents this season. Philadelphia is scoring an average of 115.5 points per game and has outscored its opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Bulls have gone 24-22 against Eastern Conference opponents, and they are currently seventh in the conference with an average of 13.4 fast break points per game, led by Zach LaVine’s 3.8 per game. In their last matchup on Jan. 7, the Bulls defeated the 76ers 126-112, with LaVine scoring 41 points in the victory.

Joel Embiid is the top performer for the 76ers, shooting 54.6% and averaging 33.5 points per game. Tyrese Maxey has also been impressive, averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

DeMar DeRozan is the top scorer for the Bulls, averaging 25.4 points per game and 4.7 rebounds. LaVine has been making an impact from beyond the arc, averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

In their last 10 games, the 76ers have been dominant, winning nine games and averaging 125.4 points, 42.2 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.5 steals, and 5.3 blocks per game, while shooting an impressive 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Other NBA Games Tonight

Other games on the schedule for Monday night include the Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC; the Minnesota Timberwolves at New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, where Julius Randle is the top performer for the Knicks with 25.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

The Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies, where Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr. are doubtful, and Luka Doncic is out; the Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX, where Stephen Curry is the top performer for the Warriors with 29.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game.

The Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz.

