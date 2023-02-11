The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a highly competitive league and is followed by millions of fans all over the world. With the current NBA schedule, tonight’s games are set to be a thrilling spectacle, with several key matchups leading the fixture list. Here is a comprehensive guide to tonight’s games, including game times, lines, and featured over/under.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

The Chase Center in San Francisco will be the center of attention as the Los Angeles Lakers (25-31, 13th in the Western Conference) visit the defending champion Golden State Warriors (28-27, ninth in the Western Conference).

The Lakers head into the matchup on a three-game losing streak, while the Warriors have lost three of their last five games, including a 125-122 defeat against Portland on Wednesday night. Read more: Paul George urges Russell Westbrook to join him at LA Clippers

In the last meeting between these two teams on October 19, the Warriors emerged victorious with a 123-109 win, with Stephen Curry scoring 33 points.

However, Curry (lower leg) will not play in tonight’s game as he’s been ruled out of action until after the All-Star break.

The Lakers, meanwhile were without LeBron James for Thursday night’s 115-106 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks due to illness, but he is expected to return tonight despite being listed as questionable.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings

Another arena to keep your eyes on is the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, where the Dallas Mavericks visit the Kings.

This game could potentially be the place where fans see the much-anticipated debut of the Kyrie Irving-Luka Doncic combo, and fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing what these two mega-stars can bring to the court.

Saturday’s Games – NBA Schedule Tonight

Here is a complete list of Saturday, February 11, 2023 games:

Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets, 6 p.m; – Live on NBA TV ; Line : PHI -1.0 O/U : 223

; Line : PHI -1.0 O/U : 223 Denver Nuggets at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.; Line : DEN -8.5 O/U : 238

Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m.; Line : WSH -5.5 O/U : 234.5

Miami Heat at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.; Line : MIA -1.5 O/U : 213.5

San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.; Line : ATL -13.5 O/U : 240

Utah Jazz at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.; Line : NY -6.0 O/U : 229.5

Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8 p.m.; Line : CLE -6.0 O/U : 220.5

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. – Live on ABC / WatchESPN ; Line : GS -4.0 O/U : 237.5

; Line : GS -4.0 O/U : 237.5 Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m.; Line : SAC -1.5 O/U : 236.5