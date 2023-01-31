NBA schedule tonight; What games on NBA TV tonight?

MIAMI, FL —— The NBA schedule tonight is packed with thrilling matchups, as some of the league’s top teams go head to head. From our very own Florida-based side Orlando Magic taking on the red-hot Philadelphia 76ers to LeBron James and the Los AngelesLakers facing off against the Brooklyn Nets, there’s something for every basketball fan to enjoy. In this article, we’ll give you a detailed look at the schedule for Monday, January 30th and the latest NBA results from Sunday’s games.

What To Look Out For On The NBA Schedule Tonight

What’s on the NBA schedule tonight?

The NBA schedule for Monday, January 30th, is listed in the section below.

What time do the games start?

The games start at different times, ranging from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Check the section above for specific game times.

Who won Sunday’s games?

Sunday’s game results can be found in the section below.

Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers

The night’s first game will feature the Orlando Magic taking on the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers are on a solid winning streak, having won seven games in a row and nine out of the last ten overall. They’ll be looking to continue their success against the Magic. – Read Also: Purdue unanimous No. 1, Tennessee moves to No. 2

Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Brooklyn Nets in the second game of the night. The Lakers won the last meeting between these two teams, with a final score of 116-103 on November 13th. The Nets and Lakers are both 3-2 in their last five respective games, so this should be a close and competitive match.

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the third game of the night. The Warriors have won two straight games and three out of the last four. They have a record of 5-5 in their last ten games. The Thunder, on the other hand, have been on a roll, with a record of 7-3 in their last ten games. This will be the first of four meetings between these two teams this season.

Detroit Pistons vs Dallas Mavericks

The Detroit Pistons will take on the Dallas Mavericks in another interesting clash on the night. The Mavericks have struggled recently, with a record of 3-7 in their last ten games, and have lost six of their last eight. – Remember This? – NBA scores – Doncic leads Dallas past Knicks, 121-100

Also on the NBA schedule tonight, the Sacramento Kings will battle against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Washington Wizards will face off against the San Antonio Spurs, while the Toronto Raptors will battle against the Phoenix Suns, and Atlanta Hawks taking on the Portland Trail Blazers.

Monday’s Games – Monday, January 30, 2023

Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. – NBA TV

Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.

Sacramento Kings at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

Washington Wizards at San Antonio Spurs, 8 p.m.

Detroit Pistons at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. – NBA TV

Recap of Latest NBA Results on January 29th

Before we move on to the exciting matches for Monday night, let’s take a look at the latest results from Sunday’s games. The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Miami Heat with a final score of 122-117, Memphis Grizzlies beat the Indiana Pacers, 112-100 and the Cleveland Cavaliers topped the Los Angeles Clippers with a final score of 122-99. Finally, the Milwaukee Bucks overpowered the New Orleans Pelicans by a final score of 135-110.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte Hornets 122, Miami Heat 117

Memphis Grizzlies 112, Indiana Pacers 100

Cleveland Cavaliers 122, Los Angeles Clippers 99

Milwaukee Bucks 135, New Orleans Pelicans 110