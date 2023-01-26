NBA scores and result last night (Jan. 25)

MIAMI, FL (Jan. 26) —— NBA scores from the latest games that were played on Wednesday night, Jan. 26 with the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors among the winners on the night. This article will provide you will all the updated NBA scores.

Wednesday night was filled with exciting finishes and historic performances in the NBA.

Damian Lillard Historic 60pt Night

The Portland Trail Blazers secured a 134-124 victory over the Utah Jazz thanks to a standout performance from Damian Lillard. Lillard scored a season-high 60 points and made 9 of 15 3-point attempts, moving him into sixth place on the all-time 3-pointers list and passing Vince Carter (2,290) with his eighth make of the contest. This was Lillard’s second 50-point outing of the season and 14th overall in regular-season play.

The Milwaukee Bucks also secured a win against the Denver Nuggets, despite the Nuggets being short-handed. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a double-double with 33 points and 14 rebounds, Jrue Holiday had 20 points, and the Bucks topped the Nuggets, who played without Nikola Jokic (hamstring) and Kendavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist), Jamal Murray (knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (personal).

Trae Young, Anthony Davis, Lebron James Highlighted

The Atlanta Hawks won a close match against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a final score of 137-132. Trae Young had a double-double with 33 points and 11 assists, leading the Hawks to victory and snapping their two-game losing streak.

The Golden State Warriors secured a dramatic 122-120 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco. Jordan Poole converted a layup with 2.4 seconds remaining, allowing the Warriors to survive Stephen Curry’s ejection and secure the win.

In Philadelphia, the 76ers secured a 137-133 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Tyrese Maxey scored 27 points, Joel Embiid added 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and James Harden contributed 23 points, leading the Sixers to their sixth consecutive win.

In the meantime, Los Angeles, the LA Lakers rebounded from a tough loss versus the Clippers the night before with 113-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Anthony Davis made his return from injury to score 21 points, and new acquisition Rui Hachimura added 12 points in his Lakers debut in the win. Lebron James also had 20 points, tied a season-high with 11 assists, and narrowly missed a triple-double.

Overall, it was a night of high-scoring contests and thrilling finishes, with several teams coming out on top in unforgettable matches. Lillard’s historic performance and the Warriors’ dramatic win added even more excitement to the night’s action.

NBA scores and results last night

Wednesday’s Games – Jan. 25, 2023

Orlando Magic 126, beat Indiana Pacers 120

Philadelphia 76ers 137, beat Brooklyn Nets 133

Atlanta Hawks 137, beat Oklahoma City Thunder 132

Milwaukee Bucks 107, beat Denver Nuggets 99

Washington Wizards 108, beat Houston Rockets 103

Minnesota Timberwolves 111, New Orleans Pelicans 102

Toronto Raptors 113, Sacramento Kings 95

Portland Trail Blazers 134, Utah Jazz 124

Los Angeles Lakers 113, beat San Antonio Spurs 104

Golden State Warriors 122, Memphis Grizzlies 120