The following is the game schedules, start times, TV channels and live stream for the NBA Summer League games taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday (9).

A total of eight games will be streamed live on Saturday with ESPN3, ESPN and ESPN2 providing the live broadcast for those viewing in the U.S. In fact, ESPN3 with provide live streaming of four of the eight games, with ESPN2 broadcasting three.

The action will start at Cox Pavilion at 3:30 PM ET with Toronto Raptors battling with Philadelphia 76ers live on ESPN3, while ESPN and WatchESPN.com will carry the matchup between the Orlando Magic vs Sacramento Kings at Thomas & Mack Center at 4:00 PM ET.

The second game will see Paolo Banchero of the Magic hoping to continue his good form so far this summer against Keegan Murray and the Kings. Read Also: How to watch the World Athletics Championships 2022?

Meanwhile, at 5:30 pm at Cox Pavilion, the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat will tangle with the live stream available on ESPN3, while when action resumes at Thomas & Mack Center at 6:00 pm, the Detroit Piston will meet the Washington Wizards live on ESPN2 and WatchESPN.com.

Elsewhere, at Cox Pavilion the Atlanta Hawks will take on the Utah Jazz on ESPN3, starting at 7:30 PM, Thomas & Mack Center will host the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM on ESPN2, LA Clippers meet the Memphis Grizzlies at 9:30 PM at ESPN3 and the New Orleans Pelicans will meet the Portland Trail Blazers live on ESPN2 at 10:00 PM.

NBA Summer League Games on July 9

Saturday, July 9

MATCHUP TIME (ET) NAT TV TICKETS

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers – ESPN3

Orlando Magic vs Sacramento Kings – ESPN

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat 5:30 PM – ESPN3

Detroit Piston vs Washington Wizards 6:00 PM – ESPN2

Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz 7:30 PM – ESPN3

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets 8:00 PM – ESPN2

LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies 9:30 PM – ESPN3

New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers 10:00 PM – ESPN2