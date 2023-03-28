nc-state-g-terquavion-smith-declares-for-nba-draft

North Carolina State sophomore guard Terquavion Smith told ESPN on Tuesday that he is declaring for the NBA draft.

Smith led NC State with averages of 17.9 points and 4.1 assists this season and also had team-best totals in 3-pointers (91) and steals (49).

“I’m forgoing my college eligibility and going all the way in,” Smith said. “I’m thankful for everything the NC State coaching staff and fans have done for me. This is the right decision for me to take care of my family.”

Smith also declared for the draft after his freshman season before later withdrawing his name. At the time, he said he wanted “one more season to get everything right and he a college student.”

Smith, who averaged 16.3 points as a freshman, said the decision worked out well.

“I improved my grades. I’m a year closer to getting my degree now,” Smith said. “You only get one chance to be a college student and get that college vibe. There was no rush for me. I’m ready to contribute to an NBA team now.”

Smith is projected as a late first-round pick.

