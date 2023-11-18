nc-state-rolls-past-charleston-southern-87-53

DJ Horne poured in 18 points and North Carolina State won going away, 87-53 over visiting Charleston Southern on Friday night at Raleigh, N.C.

DJ Burns Jr. added 16 points, Dennis Parker Jr. had 12 points off the bench and Casey Morsell posted 10 points for NC State (3-0), which shot 50.8 from the field and cleaned up with 12 offensive rebounds when the shots were off the mark in another romp.

RJ Johnson and Taje Kelly each scored 12 points and Louis Hutchinson notched 11 points and seven rebounds for Charleston Southern (2-2), which committed 22 turnovers.

Horne shot 7-for-13 from the field and also pulled in a team-high six rebounds. The Wolfpack overcame 5-for-17 shooting (29.4 percent) on 3-pointers.

NC State received 29 points from its reserves compared to Charleston Southern’s seven bench points.

Up 18-17, the Wolfpack went on a 21-2 tear that consumed almost seven minutes. The Wolfpack led 42-23 at halftime, with Burns tallying 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting.

Charleston Southern was within 50-36 with 14:26 remaining following A’lahn Sumler’s 3-pointer. He was the only bench player to score for the Buccaneers, who then went through a drought of almost 3 1/2 minutes without a field goal.

Seven consecutive points for the Wolfpack near the midway mark of the second half pushed the margin back above 20 points.

Charleston Southern, which fell to 0-2 this season against Division I opponents, shot 39.6 percent from the field, making a somewhat notable dent in NC State’s defense. The first two Wolfpack foes failed to reach the 40-percent mark from the field.

Hutchinson had three of his team’s six 3-point baskets.

NC State outscored the Buccaneers 18-9 on free throws.

–Field Level Media