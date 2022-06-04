NCAA Baseball Regional Schedule, how to watch live Day 2?

The schedule and how to watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 NCAA Regional tournament this weekend. You can watch live streaming and television broadcast of all the regional games on Saturday (4) on ESPN+, SEC Network, ESPNU, ACC Network and ESPN2.

Live coverage will begin at 10:30 am ET with UNC Greensboro taking on No. 16 Georgia Southern live on ESPN+ in a game that was pushed back from Friday evening at the Statesboro Regional.

Three games are slated to begin at 12:00 pm ET, while a number of games are scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm ET.

There are 14 NCAA Baseball Championship elimination game taking place in the regionals today and all eyes will be locked on their respective television or internet access devices to follow all the latest scores and updates. For all the latest scores click here

NCAA Baseball Regional Schedule – Day 2

June 3-6

Knoxville Regional (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Saturday:

Game 3: Georgia Tech vs. Alabama State (noon) ACC Network

Game 4: Campbell vs. No. 1 Tennessee (7 p.m.)

Statesboro Regional (Statesboro, Ga.)

Saturday:

Game 2: UNC Greensboro vs. No. 16 Georgia Southern (10 a.m., ESPN+)

Game 3: Texas Tech vs. Loser Game 2

Game 4: Notre Dame vs. Winner Game 2

Austin Regional (Austin, Texas)

Saturday:

Game 3: Air Force vs. Dallas Baptist (1 p.m.) ESPN+

Game 4: No. 9 Texas vs. Louisiana Tech (7 p.m.)

Greenville Regional (Greenville, N.C.)

Saturday:

Game 3: Coppin State vs. Coastal Carolina (1 p.m.) ESPN+

Game 4: No. 8 East Carolina vs. Virginia (7 p.m.) ACC Network

College Station Regional (College Station, Texas)

Saturday:

Game 3: Oral Roberts vs. TCU (1 p.m.) ESPN+

Game 4: No. 5 Texas A&M 1 vs. Louisiana

Louisville Regional (Louisville, Ky.)

Saturday:

Game 3: Southeast Missouri St. vs. Oregon (noon) ESPN

Game 4: No. 12 Louisville vs. Michigan (4 p.m.) ESPN2

Gainesville Regional (Gainesville, Fla.)

Saturday:

Game 3: Liberty vs. Central Michigan (1 p.m.) ESPN+

Game 4: Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida (7 p.m.)

Blacksburg Regional (Blacksburg, Va.)

Saturday:

Game 3: Gonzaga vs. Wright State (1 p.m.) ESPN+

Game 4: Columbia vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech (7 p.m.) ESPN+

Stanford Regional (Palo Alto, Calif.)

Saturday:

Game 3: Binghamton vs. UC Santa Barbara (4 p.m.) ESPN+

Game 4: No. 2 Stanford vs. Texas State (10 p.m.) ESPNU

College Park Regional (College Park, Md.)

Saturday:

Game 3: Wake Forest vs. LIU (1 p.m.) ESPNU

Game 4: UConn vs. No. 15 Maryland (7 p.m.) ESPN+

Chapel Hill Regional (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

Saturday:

Game 3: Hofstra vs. Georgia (1 p.m.) SECN

Game 4: No. 10 North Carolina vs. VCU (7 p.m.)

Stillwater Regional (Stillwater, Okla.)

Saturday:

Game 3: Grand Canyon vs. Missouri State (1 p.m.) ESPN+

Game 4: Arkansas vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State (7 p.m.)

Coral Gables Regional (Coral Gables, Fla.)

Saturday:

Game 1: Canisius vs. No. 6 Miami (noon, ESPN+)

Game 2: Ole Miss vs. Arizona (55 minutes after Game 1, ESPN+)

Hattiesburg Regional (Hattiesburg, Miss.)

Saturday:

Game 3: Army vs. Kennesaw State (1 p.m.) ESPN+

Game 4: No. 11 Southern Miss vs. LSU (7 p.m.) ESPN+

Auburn Regional (Auburn, Ala.)

Saturday:

Game 3: UCLA vs. Southeastern La. (1p.m.) ESPN2

Game 4: Florida State vs. No. 14 Auburn (7 p.m.)

Corvallis Regional (Corvallis, Ore.)

Saturday:

Game 3: Vanderbilt vs. New Mexico State ESPNU

Game 4: San Diego vs. No. 3 Oregon State ESPN2