NCAA Baseball Regional Scores and Results (June 2)

The SEC is hosting eight of the 2023 NCAA regional baseball tournaments this week, and below, you will find all the results and scores from the opening games that took place around the country on Friday (2). The eight games being hosted by the SEC is a record for the tournament.

Also hosting 2023 NCAA regional baseball tournaments this week are the ACC which is hosting four, while the Big 12, Pac-12, Missouri Valley, and Sun Belt each host one. Several top seeds picked up wins on the opening day and will be aiming to build on that success on Saturday.

Among the winners on Friday were No. 1 Wake Forest, which beat George Mason, 12-0, at the Winston-Salem Regional, No. 8 Stanford scored a 13-2 victory over San Jose State at the Stanford Regional, No. 5 LSU turned back Tulane, 7-2 at the Baton Rouge Regional, while at the Lexington Regional in Lexington, No. 12 Kentucky defeated Ball State, 4-0 and No. 3 Arkansas had a 13-6 win over Santa Clara.

NCAA Baseball Regional Scores and Results

Winston-Salem Regional (Winston-Salem, North Carolina)

Friday:

Game 1: Maryland 7, Northeastern 2

Game 2: No. 1 Wake Forest 12, George Mason 0

Tuscaloosa Regional (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

Friday:

Game 1: Troy 11, Boston College 10

Game 2: No. 16 Alabama 4, Nicholls State 3

Coral Gables Regional (Coral Gables, Florida)

Friday:

Game 1: Texas 4, Louisiana 2

Game 2: No. 9 Miami 9, Maine 1

Stanford Regional (Stanford, California)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 8 Stanford 13, San Jose State 2

Game 2: Texas A&M 12, Cal State Fullerton 7

Baton Rouge Regional (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 5 LSU 7, Tulane 2

Game 2: Oregon State 18, Sam Houston 2

Lexington Regional (Lexington, Kentucky)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 12 Kentucky 4, Ball State 0

Game 2: Indiana 12, West Virginia 6

Auburn Regional (Auburn, Alabama)

Friday:

Game 1: Samford 4, Southern Miss 2 (10)

Game 2: Penn 6, No. 13 Auburn 3 (11)

Clemson Regional (Clemson, South Carolina)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 4 Clemson 12, Lipscomb 5

Game 2: Tennessee 8, Charlotte 1

Gainesville Regional (Gainesville, Florida)

Friday:

Game 1: Texas Tech 3, UConn 2

Game 2: No. 2 Florida 3, Florida A&M 0

Columbia Regional (Columbia, South Carolina)

Friday:

Game 1: NC State 5, Campbell 1

Game 2: No. 15 South Carolina 19, Central Connecticut State 1

Conway Regional (Conway, South Carolina)

Friday:

Game 1: Duke 12, UNC Wilmington 3

Game 2: Rider 11, No. 10 Coastal Carolina 10 (10)

Charlottesville Regional (Charlottesville, Virginia)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 7 Virginia 15, Army 1

Game 2: East Carolina 14, Oklahoma 5

Nashville Regional (Nashville, Tennessee)

Friday:

Game 1: Oregon 5, Xavier 4

Game 2: No. 6 Vanderbilt 12, Eastern Illinois 2

Stillwater Regional (Stillwater, Oklahoma)

Friday:

Game 1: Washington 9, Dallas Baptist 5

Game 2: Oral Roberts 6, No. 11 Oklahoma State 4

Terre Haute Regional (Terre Haute, Indiana)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 14 Indiana State 6, Wright State 5

Game 2: Iowa 5, North Carolina 4

Fayetteville Regional (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 3 Arkansas 13, Santa Clara 6

Game 2: TCU 12, Arizona 4