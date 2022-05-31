The following are the NCAA college softball Super Regional 2022 results and scores from the tournament that took place from 27-29 May. The women’s College World Series will be held 2-10 June in Oklahoma City.

At the end of the best of three head-to-head battles, Oklahoma, Northwestern, UCLA, Texas, Florida, Oregon State, Oklahoma State, and Arizona all advanced from their respective Super Regional sites. Read more: How many Big 12 teams were selected in the NCAA Baseball Regional 2022?

NCAA college softball Super Regional 2022 results

Oklahoma Super Regional — May 27-29 at Norman, Okla.

Game 1: Oklahoma 8, UCF 0

Game 2 : Oklahoma 7, UCF 1

Oklahoma advances to the Women’s College Series

Arizona State Super Regional — May 27-29 in Tempe, Ariz.

Game 1: Northwestern 4, Arizona State 3

Game 2: Arizona State 7, Northwestern 4

Game 3: Northwestern 8, Arizona State 6| Box score, stats

Northwestern advances to the Women’s College World Series

UCLA Super Regional — May 27-29, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Game 1: UCLA 3, Duke 2

Game 2: UCLA 8, Duke 2

UCLA advances to the Women’s College World Series

Arkansas Super Regional — May 26-28 in Fayetteville, Ark.

Game 1: Arkansas 7, Texas 1

Game 2: Texas 3, Arkansas 1| Box score, stats

Game 3: Texas 3, Arkansas 0

Texas advances to the Women’s College World Series

Virginia Tech Super Regional — May 27-29 in Blacksburg, Va.

Game 1: Virginia Tech 6, Florida 0| Box score, stats

Game 2: Florida 7, Virginia Tech 2

Game 3: Florida 12, Virginia Tech 0

Florida advances to the Women’s College World Series

Stanford Super Regional — May 27-29 in Stanford, Calif.

Game 1: Oregon St. 3, Stanford 1

Game 2: Oregon St. 2, Stanford 0

Oregon State advances to the Women’s College World Series

Oklahoma State Super Regional— May 26-28 in Stillwater, Okla.

Game 1: Oklahoma State 2, Clemson 0

Game 2: Oklahoma State 5, Clemson 1

Oklahoma State advances to the Women’s College World Series

Mississippi State Super Regional — May 27-29 in Starkville, Miss.

Game 1: Arizona 3, Mississippi State 2

Game 2: Arizona 7, Mississippi State 1

Arizona advances to Women’s College World Series