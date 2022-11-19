STILLWATER, Okla. (November 19) —— Results and team scores from the NCAA DI Cross Country National Championships 2022, hosted at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Saturday, November 19. Defending champions NC State and Northern Arizona won the women’s and men’s team titles on a cold day for competition.

On the men’s side, Northern Arizona and Oklahoma State both finished with 83 points, but the Lumberjack were secured the team title on a tie-breaker to win their third consecutive national title. BYU finished third with 132 points, followed by Stanford with 195 and Wake Forest completed the top five with 204 points.

Stanford’s Charles Hicks pulled away late to win the men’s individual 10K title with a time of 28:43.6, finishing ahead of NAU’s Nico Young and Drew Bosley who clocked 28:44.5 and 28:55.9, respectively. Dylan Jacobs of Tennessee crossed fourth at 28:58, followed by Alex Maier of Oklahoma State at 28:58.2.

Meanwhile, Katelyn Tuohy ran a brilliant second half of the race to make up a massive deficit on her way to winning the women’s 6K individual title in 19:27.7 and paced NC State to the team crown. Tuohy made a move around the 3k mark to chase down Florida’s Parker Valby, who out bravely but wasn’t able to hold on for the win.

Valby, who finished 47th last year, improved big time this year to take second place, running 19:30.9 to get home ahead of another NC State runner, Kelsey Chmiel (19:37.1), Elise Stearns of Northern Arizona (19:43.9) and Bailey Hertenstein of Colorado (19:45.1).

NC State tallied 114 points for the women’s team title with New Mexico getting second place with 140 points, Alabama got third with 166, Oklahoma State scored 201 points for fourth and North Carolina fifth with 242pts.

Men 10k Individual Results

Charles Hicks Stanford 28:43.6

Nico Young Northern Arizona 28:44.5

Drew Bosley Northern Arizona 28:55.9

Dylan Jacobs Tennessee 28:58.0

Alex Maier Oklahoma State 28:58.2

Graham Blanks Harvard 28:58.4

Casey Clinger BYU 28:58.7

Isai Rodriguez Oklahoma State 28:59.9

Parker Wolfe North Carolina 29:00.4

Ky Robinson Stanford 29:07.4

Women 6k Individual Results

Katelyn Tuohy NC State 19:27.7 Parker Valby Florida 19:30.9 Kelsey Chmiel NC State 19:37.1 Elise Stearns Northern Arizona 19:43.9 Bailey Hertenstein Colorado 19:45.1 Hilda Olemomoi Alabama 19:45.6 Natalie Cook Oklahoma State 19:46.3 Olivia Markezich Notre Dame 19:46.4 Amaris Tyynismaa Alabama 19:48.2 Addie Engel Ohio State 19:50.4

Women 6k Team Score Results

Team Total Time Avg. Time Score NC State 1:39:43 19:56 114 New Mexico 1:40:47 20:09 140 Alabama 1:40:26 20:05 166 Oklahoma State 1:41:02 20:12 201 North Carolina 1:41:40 20:20 242 Northern Arizona 1:41:37 20:19 257 Notre Dame 1:41:36 20:19 261 BYU 1:41:54 20:22 263 Virginia 1:41:56 20:23 268 Georgetown 1:41:54 20:22 271 Colorado 1:41:49 20:21 286 Utah 1:42:06 20:25 307 Stanford 1:42:42 20:32 371 Oregon 1:42:54 20:34 390 Ohio State 1:43:40 20:44 467 Providence 1:43:27 20:41 468 Washington 1:43:31 20:42 470 Florida State 1:43:32 20:42 471 Wisconsin 1:43:46 20:45 494 Michigan State 1:43:46 20:45 497 Arkansas 1:44:01 20:48 507 Michigan 1:44:03 20:48 534 Syracuse 1:44:07 20:49 544 Oregon State 1:44:39 20:55 544 Colorado St. 1:44:11 20:50 548 Utah Valley 1:44:04 20:48 548 West Virginia 1:44:29 20:53 562 Toledo 1:45:19 21:03 654 CBU 1:45:11 21:02 659 Northwestern 1:45:41 21:08 714 Texas 1:49:53 21:58 983

Men 10k Team Score Results