Northern Arizona wins NCAA DI Cross Country Championships 2022

STILLWATER, Okla. (November 19) —— Results and team scores from the NCAA DI Cross Country National Championships 2022, hosted at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Saturday, November 19. Defending champions NC State and Northern Arizona won the women’s and men’s team titles on a cold day for competition.

On the men’s side, Northern Arizona and Oklahoma State both finished with 83 points, but the Lumberjack were secured the team title on a tie-breaker to win their third consecutive national title. BYU finished third with 132 points, followed by Stanford with 195 and Wake Forest completed the top five with 204 points.

Stanford’s Charles Hicks pulled away late to win the men’s individual 10K title with a time of 28:43.6, finishing ahead of NAU’s Nico Young and Drew Bosley who clocked 28:44.5 and 28:55.9, respectively. Dylan Jacobs of Tennessee crossed fourth at 28:58, followed by Alex Maier of Oklahoma State at 28:58.2.

Meanwhile, Katelyn Tuohy ran a brilliant second half of the race to make up a massive deficit on her way to winning the women’s 6K individual title in 19:27.7 and paced NC State to the team crown. Tuohy made a move around the 3k mark to chase down Florida’s Parker Valby, who out bravely but wasn’t able to hold on for the win.

Valby, who finished 47th last year, improved big time this year to take second place, running 19:30.9 to get home ahead of another NC State runner, Kelsey Chmiel (19:37.1), Elise Stearns of Northern Arizona (19:43.9) and Bailey Hertenstein of Colorado (19:45.1).

NC State tallied 114 points for the women’s team title with New Mexico getting second place with 140 points, Alabama got third with 166, Oklahoma State scored 201 points for fourth and North Carolina fifth with 242pts.

Men 10k Individual Results

Charles Hicks Stanford 28:43.6
Nico Young Northern Arizona 28:44.5
Drew Bosley Northern Arizona 28:55.9
Dylan Jacobs Tennessee 28:58.0
Alex Maier Oklahoma State 28:58.2
Graham Blanks Harvard 28:58.4
Casey Clinger BYU 28:58.7
Isai Rodriguez Oklahoma State 28:59.9
Parker Wolfe North Carolina 29:00.4
Ky Robinson Stanford 29:07.4

Women 6k Individual Results

  1. Katelyn Tuohy NC State 19:27.7
  2. Parker Valby Florida 19:30.9
  3. Kelsey Chmiel NC State 19:37.1
  4. Elise Stearns Northern Arizona 19:43.9
  5. Bailey Hertenstein Colorado 19:45.1
  6. Hilda Olemomoi Alabama 19:45.6
  7. Natalie Cook Oklahoma State 19:46.3
  8. Olivia Markezich Notre Dame 19:46.4
  9. Amaris Tyynismaa Alabama 19:48.2
  10. Addie Engel Ohio State 19:50.4

Women 6k Team Score Results

TeamTotal TimeAvg. TimeScore
NC State1:39:4319:56114
New Mexico1:40:4720:09140
Alabama1:40:2620:05166
Oklahoma State1:41:0220:12201
North Carolina1:41:4020:20242
Northern Arizona1:41:3720:19257
Notre Dame1:41:3620:19261
BYU1:41:5420:22263
Virginia1:41:5620:23268
Georgetown1:41:5420:22271
Colorado1:41:4920:21286
Utah1:42:0620:25307
Stanford1:42:4220:32371
Oregon1:42:5420:34390
Ohio State1:43:4020:44467
Providence1:43:2720:41468
Washington1:43:3120:42470
Florida State1:43:3220:42471
Wisconsin1:43:4620:45494
Michigan State1:43:4620:45497
Arkansas1:44:0120:48507
Michigan1:44:0320:48534
Syracuse1:44:0720:49544
Oregon State1:44:3920:55544
Colorado St.1:44:1120:50548
Utah Valley1:44:0420:48548
West Virginia1:44:2920:53562
Toledo1:45:1921:03654
CBU1:45:1121:02659
Northwestern1:45:4121:08714
Texas1:49:5321:58983

Men 10k Team Score Results

PLTeamTotal TimeAvg. TimeScore
1Northern Arizona2:26:0129:12:0083
2Oklahoma State2:26:0629:13:0083
3BYU2:27:0129:24:00132
4Stanford2:27:3429:30:00195
5Wake Forest2:28:1229:38:00204
6Wisconsin2:28:1829:39:00212
7Air Force2:28:5929:47:00264
8Colorado2:29:0529:49:00281
9Tulsa2:29:1829:51:00304
10North Carolina2:29:2729:53:00323
11NC State2:29:5029:58:00334
12Syracuse2:30:0030:00:00340
13Gonzaga2:30:3330:06:00400
14Washington2:30:3230:06:00422
15Notre Dame2:30:5930:11:00450
16Oregon2:31:0930:13:00465
17Harvard2:30:5730:11:00474
18Texas2:31:4130:20:00506
19Villanova2:31:5530:23:00513
20Tennessee2:31:2630:17:00517
21Butler2:32:0330:24:00553
22Virginia2:32:1930:27:00557
23Arkansas2:32:2830:29:00584
24Ole Miss2:32:4030:32:00598
25Montana State2:32:5630:35:00599
26Utah State2:33:0130:36:00618
27Alabama2:33:5330:46:00683
28Colorado St.2:33:4330:44:00704
29Michigan2:34:2030:52:00708
30Princeton2:34:1330:50:00712
31Georgetown2:34:3430:54:00752

