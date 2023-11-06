ncaa-probing-whether-connor-stalions-was-on-cmu-sideline

The NCAA has joined Central Michigan’s investigation into whether an unknown man who was spotted on the Chippewas’ sideline wearing their gear earlier this season was former Michigan football analyst Connor Stalions.

Stalions resigned from his position at Michigan last Friday after initially serving a suspension with pay while the NCAA investigated whether he was responsible for impermissible off-campus scouting and sign-stealing.

His resignation came three days after Central Michigan’s athletic director, Amy Folan, announced that the school was looking into whether photos of a man wearing sunglasses on their sideline Sept. 1 against Michigan State was, in fact, Stalions.

Folan told media outlets Monday that the university “continues its review of the matter in cooperation with the NCAA.”

Multiple outlets have reported that Stalions had purchased game tickets to watch Big Ten foes as well as several potential College Football Playoff opponents such as Georgia, Clemson and Alabama. Stalions also reportedly bought seats at numerous Big Ten games in areas where the opponents’ sideline signals could be viewed.

When Stalions resigned, he and his lawyer provided a statement to media outlets in which he said he acted alone and is stepping down to avoid making a further distraction for the unbeaten Wolverines, No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

“Connor also wants to make it clear that, to his knowledge, neither Coach (Jim) Harbaugh, nor any other coach or staff member, told anyone to break any rules or were aware of improper conduct regarding the recent allegations of advanced scouting,” attorney Brad Beckworth said.

Harbaugh has denied having knowledge of any wrongdoing and did not address Stalions’ resignation in Monday’s press conference.

A report from ESPN on Sunday said Michigan would respond with legal action if the Big Ten decides to suspend Harbaugh over the scandal.

