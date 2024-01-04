nebraska-cruises-past-mistake-prone-indiana

Keisei Tominaga had 28 points and Nebraska scored 27 points off 19 Indiana turnovers in an 86-70 home win in Big Ten Conference play on Wednesday night in Lincoln, Neb.

The 6-foot-2 senior guard was 9-of-15 from the floor and made four 3-pointers, scoring 18 of his 28 points in the second half.

Nebraska (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1) despite getting outrebounded (36-29) and outscored in the paint (26-24). In addition to the points off turnovers, the Cornhuskers also made 12 3-pointers, including 8 of 16 in the second half.

Brice Williams and C.J. Wilcher each added three 3-pointers and Nebraska got nine points from Rienk Mast in his first game since undergoing minor knee surgery on Dec. 18.

Leading 41-33 at the half, Nebraska extended the margin to 15 with a Jamarques Lawrence 3-pointer with 16:40 left. Indiana got within 55-47 with 13:12 to go on a Malik Reneau 3, but Nebraska followed that with six points in a row and maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way.

Reneau, who had 34 points and 11 rebounds in Indiana's previous game, had 14 points, six rebounds and five assists while Kel'el Ware -- who missed the previous contest due to a positive COVID test -- added 20 points and 10 rebounds. Indiana also got back sixth-year senior Xavier Johnson, who played his first game since Nov. 26 but went scoreless in 15 minutes.

A 7-0 run gave Nebraska its first lead about five minutes in, and the Cornhuskers maintained that lead for the final 13 minutes by turning nine Indiana turnovers into 14 points.

Another 7-0 run gave Nebraska a 27-19 edge with 8:32 left in the first half, and the lead grew to as many as 10 points.

Nebraska hits the road to face No. 21 Wisconsin on Saturday, while Indiana hosts Ohio State on Saturday.

--Field Level Media

