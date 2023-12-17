Nebraska owns boards, ends rivalry drought with Kansas State
Rienk Mast scored 19 points to go along with 12 rebounds and Juwan Gary had 13 and 18, respectively, as Nebraska ended a seven-game losing streak to Kansas State with a win 62-46 Sunday in Manhattan, Kan.
The Cornhuskers (9-2) outrebounded the Wildcats 57-40, including 22-13 on the offensive glass, as they steadily built a 19-point second-half lead.
The Cornhuskers' Brice Williams chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds.
Kansas State (8-3) managed just 12 second-half points. For the game, the Wildcats shot 26.7 percent from the floor, including just 4-of-30 (13.3 percent) from the 3-point line.
Cam Carter scored 12, Tylor Perry had 11 and Arthur Kaluma added eight for the Wildcats.
The Cornhuskers finished 35.5 percent from 3-point range on 11-of-31 shooting. They had the advantage in points in the paint, 28-22, and second-chance points, 16-12.
Nebraska won the second-half rebounding battle 34-17 to take control of the game after the teams were even on the glass 23-all in the first half. Gary had 13 rebounds in the second half alone.
The Cornhuskers went ahead to stay at 39-38 on a layup by Gary at the 17:51 mark of the second half.
Nebraska then built a seven-point lead eight minutes into the second half on Josiah Allick's layup and slowly built the lead from there.
The Cornhuskers grabbed their first double-digit lead at 52-41 with 9:13 to play on a jumper by Mast.
The lead peaked at 62-43 with 3:59 left when Williams capped a 25-5 run with a 3-pointer. K-State scored just one point in a stretch of 9:39, missing seven straight field goals in the drought.
Nebraska built a 14-7 lead early in the game on the strength of three 3-pointers from Mast, who scored 11 first-half points.
Kansas State regained the lead a little more than two minutes later on Dai Dai Ames' layup.
Neither team built another lead larger than three points until Carter hit a 3-pointer from the corner for a 31-25 Wildcats lead with 3:12 left in the half.
K-State led 34-31 at halftime.
--Field Level Media
