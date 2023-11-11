College Football News

Nebraska QB Heinrich Haarberg injured vs. Maryland

Nebraska starting quarterback Heinrich Haarberg left Saturday’s game against visiting Maryland with an apparent leg injury.

Haarberg was 1-for-5 passing for 0 yards and an interception before limping into the team’s medical tent after a play in the second quarter.

Jeff Sims replaced Haarberg for the rest of the half. The Peacock broadcast later said that Haarberg returned to the Cornhuskers’ locker room.

Haarberg was Nebraska’s leading passer (967 yards) and rusher (477) entering the week. He had seven passing touchdowns, six interceptions and five rushing touchdowns through the team’s first nine games.

