Nebraska Rolls Over Lindenwood, 84-52 In Season Opener

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nov. 6) – The Nebraska Huskers men’s basketball team began their 2023-24 season with a resounding 84-52 victory over the Lindenwood Lions at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday night.

The Huskers’ offense was in full swing, with Sam Hoiberg leading the scoring with 15 points, tying his career-high, as Nebraska showcased a balanced attack that saw five players hit double figures.

“I loved our start. I loved our mentality, especially defensively early in the game,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said in his postgame interview. “I think we executed very well.”

The Huskers established their dominance early on, shooting an impressive 57 percent in the first half, including nine 3-pointers, to build a commanding 51-24 lead by halftime.

Their offensive superiority was evident on the night as the hosts used several runs, including a 10-0 run and a couple of 9-0 spurts within the first 20 minutes to build a sizable lead, with Hoiberg and Rienk Mast combining for 20 points before the break.

Hoiberg, a sophomore guard from Lincoln, Neb., shot 5 of 7 from the field and made a pair of 3-pointers to go with five rebounds on the night for Nebraska, which improved to 87-41 in season openers, including 21 wins from the last 23 season openers.

Mast, Brice Williams, and C.J. Wilcher each scored 13 points, with Mast adding six rebounds and three steals for the Huskers, who shot 48.2 percent from the field on 27 of 56 shooting, while making 11 shots from beyond the arc.

Josiah Allick, also from Lincoln, Neb., posted 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds for the Cornhuskers (1-0), who had 19 assists on 27 baskets and were 13 of 17 in the first half.

“I loved the 19 assists,” added Hoiberg. “I think we had 13 on 17 baskets in the first half, and the guys played hard, and that’s the number one thing that we want to see was to come out and compete.”

Lindenwood struggled to find their footing, with Keenon Cole leading their effort with 14 points.

Jeremiah Talton contributed 10 points off the bench, but the Lions were hindered by a shooting percentage of just 32.4 percent, including a 3-of-16 performance from beyond the arc.

Juwan Gary and Keisei Tominaga did not play tonight for the Cornhuskers, who are expected to have them in the rotation as the season progresses.

Nebraska’s next challenge will be against Florida A&M on Thursday, Nov. 9, as they look to build on their season-opening success.