nebraska-sends-minnesota-to-12th-straight-loss

Sam Griesel scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half as Nebraska held off Minnesota for a 78-67 victory in Big Ten play on Saturday in Lincoln, Neb.

Griesel shot 8 of 16 in addition to grabbing four rebounds. C.J. Wilcher added 12 points and six rebounds, with Keisei Tominaga finishing with 11 points and four steals.

Sam Hoiberg chipped in 11 points and six rebounds and Derrick Walker finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Cornhuskers, who have won a season-high four straight games.

Nebraska’s Jamarques Lawrence scored 10 of his 11 points in the first half.

The Cornhuskers (15-14, 8-10) shot 30 of 61 (49.2 percent) from the field, including 4 of 15 (26.7 percent) from 3-point range.

Nebraska scored 21 points off the Golden Gophers’ 19 turnovers, while Minnesota had just five points of the Cornhuskers’ 10 miscues.

Minnesota (7-20, 1-16), which has lost 12 straight, had five players who finished in double figures, led by Jamison Battle’s 12 points and five rebounds.

Dawson Garcia had 11 points and a game-high 14 rebounds, while Ta’lon Cooper chipped in 12 points, six assists and four rebounds. Jaden Henley finished with 11 points and Pharrel Payne had 10 points and nine rebounds for Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers shot 24 of 59 (40.7 percent) from the field, including 8 of 24 (33.3 percent) from beyond the arc, in addition to getting outscored 46-26 in the paint.

Minnesota trimmed Nebraska’ 52-38 lead midway through the second half to 66-59 on Henley’s two free throws with 2:16 remaining. But the Cornhuskers responded with Hoiberg’s layup with 1:41 to go.

Payne’s two free throws made it a seven-point game with 1:29 left, but Griesel followed with a layup with 1:03 to play. Hoiberg’s two free throws extended the advantage to 72-61 with 53 seconds remaining.

Nebraska dominated the first half, leading by as many as 13 before taking a 37-27 halftime advantage.

