nebraska-starting-qb-casey-thompson-enters-portal

Casey Thompson, Nebraska’s starting quarterback in 2022, entered the transfer portal on Friday.

It is his second straight year in the portal. Last offseason, he chose the Huskers when he transferred from Texas.

As a graduate transfer, he has one remaining season of eligibility.

Thompson started 10 games last season for Nebraska, completing 63.1 percent of his passes for 2,407 yards with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He added five rushing scores.

Offseason shoulder surgery limited him this spring, and Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims passed him on the depth chart. Injuries, most notably a dislocated and torn thumb at Texas, have plagued Thompson throughout his career.

At Texas (2018-21), Thompson played in 19 games with 10 starts, throwing for 2,422 yards and 30 touchdowns. In 2021, he had three games with five or more touchdowns.

In three seasons at Georgia Tech, Sims played in 24 games (23 starts) and threw for 4,464 yards with 30 touchdown passes and 23 interceptions. He added 1,152 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

