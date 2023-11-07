nebraska-thumps-overmatched-lindenwood

Sam Hoiberg scored a game-high 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting to help lead Nebraska to a 84-52 win over visiting Lindenwood in the season opener for both teams Monday in Lincoln, Neb.

C.J. Wilcher added 13 points for the Cornhuskers, who were without preseason All-Big Ten guard Keisei Tominaga, out with an ankle injury. Brice Williams also scored 13 in Nebraska’s win.

Lindenwood was led by Keenon Cole, who scored 14 points on 5-for-16 shooting. Jeremiah Talton also put in 10 points for the overmatched Lions, who are beginning their second season as a Division I program in the Ohio Valley Conference.

The Cornhuskers led by 36 twice, including at the 3:21 mark of the second half on a Hoiberg layup. Nebraska shot 48.2 percent from the field and 36.7 percent on 3-pointers.

Nebraska dominated the game from the onset, going on a 17-2 first-half run that was punctuated by back-to-back buckets from Rienk Mast to help the Cornhuskers jump out to a 28-10 lead. Mast, a Bradley transfer, scored 13 points and had six rebounds.

The first half was controlled by Nebraska, which led 51-24 at the break. The Cornhuskers shot 56.7 percent and hit nine 3-pointers in the first half.

The first-half scoring was led by Mast, who had 10points on 4-for-5 shooting. Hoiberg, son of Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg, also had 10.

Lindenwood struggled to find its rhythm from the start, connecting on just 10 of 33 field-goals and one of five 3-point attempts in the first half.

The Lions’ first-half scoring was led by Cole, who had eight points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Monday was Lindenwood’s first of two consecutive games against power-conference teams. The will take on Iowa State next.

In addition to Tominaga, Nebraska was missing Juwan Gary (suspension), and Iowa transfer Ahron Ulis (suspension).

