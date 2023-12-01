Nevada fires longtime football coach Ken Wilson

Nevada fired football coach Ken Wilson after two seasons — and back-to-back 2-10 records — at the helm of the Wolf Pack program.

“After an extensive review of the Nevada football program, I have decided to make a leadership change,” athletic director Stephanie Rempe said Friday in a news release. “I would like to thank Ken for his dedication and service to Nevada Athletics and to our student athletes. This is not a decision I take lightly, as I know the ripple effect on so many people with a decision like this. For more than two decades Ken and his family have been and will continue to be an integral part of this community and the Wolf Pack.”

Wilson, 59, spent 21 years on the Nevada staff as head coach (2022-23) and as an assistant (1989-98, 2004-12). In five of those seasons, he was the associate head coach and the defensive coordinator in four others.

During Wilson’s time on the coaching staff, the Wolf Pack were 162-105 with 11 bowl berths and nine conference titles.

Wilson also served as assistant athletic director for four years (1999-2003) with Nevada.

–Field Level Media