nevada-makes-history-at-home-in-upset-of-no.-22-san-diego-state

Jarod Lucas had 26 points to lead Nevada to back-to-back home wins over ranked opponents for the first time in program history with a 75-66 victory over No. 22 San Diego State in Reno on Tuesday.

Nevada (17-6, 7-3 Mountain West Conference) topped then-No. 25 New Mexico 97-94 in double overtime at home on Jan. 23.

The Wolf Pack snapped a nine-game losing streak against San Diego State (17-5, 8-2) and improved to 11-0 at home this season.

The Aztecs lost their first true road game this season, falling to 5-1.

The game had 16 lead changes and 12 ties.

After Micah Parrish made two free throws with 1:37 left to cut Nevada’s lead to 67-64, Lucas made two free throws for Nevada with 1:09 remaining.

San Diego State failed to make a field goal after the 4:29 mark of the second until Nathan Mensah made a tip-in with three seconds left.

The Wolf Pack made their last eight free-throw attempts over the final 1:09, four of them by Lucas, to pull away.

Nevada had four players score in double figures, led by Lucas’ scoring output on 9-of-14 shooting from the field.

Will Baker added 19 points and nine rebounds, and Kenan Blackshear had 18 points and seven assists.

Tre Coleman added 11 points.

Matt Bradley led San Diego State with 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range.

Darrion Trammell added 10 points, but he missed all five of his 3-point attempts.

San Diego State took an 11-4 lead early, but Nevada answered with a 10-1 run.

The Aztecs led 30-28 at halftime.

Nevada built a 42-35 lead with 14:52 left on a jumper by Lucas.

San Diego State answered with seven straight points over the next two minutes to tie the game.

Neither team led by more than four points afterward until Blackshear made a jump shot with 1:57 left to give the Wolf Pack a 67-62 lead.

