nevada-standout-darrion-williams-entering-transfer-portal

Nevada forward Darrion Williams, the Mountain West Freshman of the Year, is entering the transfer portal, according to multiple reports on Saturday.

Williams averaged 7.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 33 games (30 starts) this season. He was second on the team with 47 steals and 36 3-point baskets.

The 6-foot-6 Williams played a big part in Nevada (22-11) reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2018-19 season. The Wolf Pack were drilled 98-73 by Arizona State in the First Four.

Williams shot 41.6 percent from the field while averaging 30.5 minutes per game.

