New charges filed against alleged Virginia football shooter

Reportng - Field Level Media
By:
September 8, 2023
    The man accused of killing three University of Virginia football players last year is now facing 13 new indictments in the case.

    A special grand jury upgraded the murder charges issued against Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney announced Friday.

    Previously charged with second-degree murder, Jones now faces six indictments for aggravated murder — three for “willful, deliberate, and premeditated killing of more than one person as a part of the same act or transaction,” and three for “willful, deliberate, and premeditated killing of more than one person within a three-year period.”

    Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry were killed in the shooting on a charter bus on Nov. 13, 2022. Mike Hollins was shot in the back and survived after treatment, and another student, Marlee Morgan, survived a gunshot wound.

    The other seven indictments brought against Jones on Friday included one apiece for the aggravated, malicious wounding of Hollins and Morgan, and five indictments for the unlawful use or display of a firearm in committing a felony.

    –Field Level Media

