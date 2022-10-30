New Orleans Pelicans 112 beat LA Clippers 91; video highlights, stats and recap

LOS ANGELES —— Zion Williamson collected a double with 21 points and 12 rebounds in his return, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled away in the second half to hammer the Los Angeles Clippers 112-91 on Sunday (30). The following is recap, the stats, box scores, and free video highlights.

Williamson, who was out the last two games with a right hip and lower back contusion, shot 9 of 17 from the field and also dished out seven assists in the victory on Sunday as New Orleans (4-2) which won four of its first six games.

CJ McCollum added 22 points, Naji Marshall finished with 17 points and six rebounds, while Larry Nance Jr. ended with 15 points and nine rebounds and Trey Murphy III scored 15 points for the Pelicans to improve to 3-1 on the road.

Norman Powell led the LA Clippers with 18 points off the bench for the Clippers, while Paul George added 14 points and Marcus Morris scored 12.

The Clippers (2-4), who dropped their fourth in a row, played the game again without star forward Kawhi Leonard who was rested.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS (112) BEAT LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (91) – ESPN GAME STATS

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS (112)

Murphy III 6-16 0-0 15, Williamson 9-17 3-4 21, Valanciunas 4-6 2-4 11, Marshall 7-13 0-0 17, McCollum 9-19 0-0 22, Hayes 1-1 0-0 2, Nance Jr. 7-9 0-0 15, Temple 0-1 0-0 0, Alvarado 0-5 0-0 0, Graham 3-6 0-0 9, Seabron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-93 5-8 112.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (91)

George 5-19 2-2 14, Morris Sr. 5-12 0-0 12, Zubac 2/3 0-2 4, Jackson 4-12 0-0 9, Mann 3-5 0-1 6, Diabate 0-0 0-0 0, Batum 1-5 1-2 3, Coffey 2-2 0-0 4, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Boston Jr. 2-4 0-0 6, Kennard 3-5 0-0 7, Powell 7-14 1-2 18, Wall 2-5 4-4 8. Totals 36-86 8-13 91.

3-Point Goals–New Orleans Pelicans 15-36 (McCollum 4-8, Marshall 3-5, Graham 3-6, Murphy III 3-9, Nance Jr. 1-1, Valanciunas 1-2, Temple 0-1, Alvarado 0-4), L.A. Clippers 11-39 (Powell 3-7, Boston Jr. 2-2, Morris Sr. 2-5, George 2-8, Kennard 1-3, Jackson 1-7, Wall 0-1, Mann 0-2, Batum 0-4). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–New Orleans Pelicans 50 (Williamson 12), L.A. Clippers 39 (Morris Sr. 8). Assists–New Orleans 32 (Williamson 7), L.A. Clippers 24 (Wall 6). Total Fouls–New Orleans 15, L.A. Clippers 15. A–18,142 (18,997)