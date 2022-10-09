New York Giants beat Green Bay Packers, 27-22 in London

LONDON — — The New York Giants beat the Green Bay Packers 27-22 in an international NFL fixture on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to improve their season record to 4-1. Sunday’s game saw Green Bay making its international debut. Read More News: What happened to Michigan coach Mike Hart today against Indiana?

Saquon Barkley took a direct snap and ran for a 2-yard go-ahead touchdown with 6:08 left in the fourth quarter to cap New York’s comeback victory. With both locked at 20 in the final quarter of the game, Barkley delivered another direct snap today to put the Giants in front and they managed to hold on for the win after trailing 20-10 at halftime.

Barkley ended with 106 all-purpose yards, including 70 yards on the ground to go with his TD, while Daniel Jones completed 21 of his 27 passes for 217 yards without an interception. Gary Brightwell and Daniel Bellinger also each ran for a score for New York (4-1) which won two straight.

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers went 25 of 39 on completed passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns for Green Bay (3-2) which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Randall Cobb had seven catches for 99 yards, Aaron Jones rushed for 63 yards, while Allen Lazard and Marcedes Lewis both took a catch for a score in the defeat for the Packers.