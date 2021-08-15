Newcastle United lead West Ham 2-1 at halftime, watch live stream

A pair of headers inside the penalty box have helped Newcastle United to take a 2-1 lead over West Ham United in their English Premier League “Super Sunday” matchup at St James’ Park on Sunday (15). Watch live streaming coverage on nbcsports.com
Newcastle took the lead very early when striker Callum Wilson continued his rich goalscoring form against the Hammers, heading home a cross from close-range after a brilliant piece of dribbling from French winger Allan Saint-Maximin.
Saint-Maximin used his skill along with a series of stepovers to turn Declan Rice inside out just outside the box before he delivered a cross from the right of the box for the ever-present Wilson to power past the goalkeeper in the 5th minute.
West Ham equalised in the 18th minute when VAR ruled that Aaron Cresswell curling cross was not touched by any other player when it found the back of the next at the back post.
Newcastle went ahead again shortly before the halftime break after Jacob Murphy headed home a cross from Matt Ritchie in the 40th minute for the 2-1 lead.