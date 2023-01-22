NFL football games on today and how to watch Divisional Playoffs

The NFL playoffs have arrived and this weekend is sure to be a thrilling one! The AFC Divisional Playoffs matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will feature a battle between two of the top quarterbacks in the league — Joe Burrow and Josh Allen.

Then, in the NFC Divisional Playoffs, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will meet Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers in a matchup of two equalling matched teams across the board and are feeling confident this weekend.

Both games will be available to watch live on TV. The Bills vs Bengels clash at 3:00 PM ET will be live on CBS and the 49ers vs Cowboys battle is live on FOX, starting at 6:30 PM ET.

Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals – AFC Divisional Playoffs

In the AFC Divisional Playoffs, the Bengals and Bills will meet in Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. This game will The Bills had a stellar season, finishing 13-3, and they’ll look to continue their success with the help of the likes Allen and running back Devin Singletary.

Allen has had a great season thus far, throwing for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns, with only 10 interceptions. Singletary, in the meantime, also had a strong campaign, carrying the ball 177 times for 819 yards and 5 touchdowns. Bills’ top receiver and Allen’s favorite target, Stefon Diggs has 108 receptions for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Bengals were impressive in their wild-card win over the Baltimore Ravens, but now face a stiff test at the Bills (13-3) who are 7-1 at home this season.

Star quarterback Joe Burrow will look to put on a show as he faces off against Allen in a rematch of a matchup that was canceled during a regular season game when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse on the field and needed immediate medical attention.

Burrow comes in with impressive numbers of 414-606 passes for 4,475 yards and 35 touchdowns for Cincinnati (12-4, 6-3 Away).

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers – NFC Divisional Playoffs

In the meantime, the NFC Divisional Playoffs will feature the Cowboys and the 49ers locking horns in a matchup at 6:30 PM live on FOX, in Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The Cowboys (12-5, 4-4 Away) had an impressive win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round, and now Dak Prescott will look to lead his team to victory against a very tricky the 49ers team that is out to surprise.

San Francisco also had a great season heading into this showdown, finishing 13-4 overall and with the help of Jimmy Garoppolo, and they will welcome Dallas, which is 4-4 on the road to matchup against the 8-1 record they put together at home.

According to ESPN Analytics Matchup Predictor, the Cowboys have a slight edge over the 49ers, with a 51.2% chance at advancing to the NFC Championship.

This should be a great game and both teams will look to put on a show as they battle for a spot in the NFC Championship.

No matter who you’re rooting for, this should be an exciting weekend of NFL playoffs action! Make sure to tune in to CBS and FOX to catch all the action.